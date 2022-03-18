﻿Manila administers over 50K Covid-19 doses to kids 5 to 11

MANILA – The city government of Manila on Thursday said it has breached the 50,000 mark of administered coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccine doses for minor children aged 5 to 11 years old.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, the city government said a total of 51,208 administered Covid-19 doses for the said age group.

Of the number, a total of 14,023 have been fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of the reformulated Covid-19 vaccine, while 37,185 have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose schedule.

For minors under the age group 12 to 17 years old, the city government reported a total of 281,227 administered Covid-19 doses.

The total number of fully vaccinated minors under the said age group is now at 135,691 while 145,536 have already received at least a single dose of the Covid-19 jab.

The running total of vaccinated individuals in the city of Manila under A1, A2, A3, A4, and A5 is now 3,357,998 with 1,651,200 fully vaccinated, equivalent to 122.18 percent of the city’s target population based on Department of Health data.

Meanwhile, a total of 491,722 individuals have received their Covid-19 booster shots administered by the city government.

The city of Manila currently has 60 Covid-19 vaccination sites that include 44 health centers, four mall sites, six school sites, the LRT Recto Station, two exclusive school sites for elementary students, the Manila Zoo, and the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila.

The 24/7 drive-thru booster vaccination meanwhile continues at the Quirino Grandstand for those in four-wheel vehicles, while motorcycle and bicycle riders may have their booster shots at the Kartilya ng Katipunan. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency