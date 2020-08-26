Manhunt on vs. gunmen in NoCot town police chief’s slay

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, has ordered a manhunt against the assailants of the chief of the Carmen municipal police in North Cotabato.

In a statement, Gamboa also extended his condolences to the family of Maj. Joan Resurreccion, who was shot dead while pursuing an armed group in Sitio Tawan-tawan, Purok 4 in Barangay Poblacion on Tuesday.

“We would like to extend our condolences to the family of Police Maj. Resurreccion and I assure the surviving kin that they will receive all PNP benefits due him,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Resurreccion’s family will receive PHP250,000 from the President’s Social Fund; between PHP141,000 and PHP181,0000 from the PNP’s Special Financial Assistance; burial benefits amounting to PHP50,000; and PHP200,000 gratuity from the National Police Commission.

“This is an unfortunate day for us in the law enforcement service but their legacy as PNP’s modern-day heroes will always be remembered,” Gamboa added.

In a report of Police Regional Office 12 (Soccsksargen) to Camp Crame, a group of armed men shot a foreign national in Barangay Poblacion at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

After the incident, operatives of Carmen’s municipal police, led by Resurreccion, responded and pursued the suspects in the shooting.

When the police officers reached Sitio Tawan-tawan, the armed group fired at them.

Resurreccion was brought to the municipal hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound but he was declared dead on arrival.

