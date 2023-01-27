Manhunt on in Zambo Norte ambush that killed 5

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have launched a manhunt against 10 gunmen responsible in the ambush-slay on Thursday afternoon of a village chairperson and four others in Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte province.

Col. Glenn Dulawan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, said Friday that a team of police officers and soldiers are pursuing the suspects in the mountainous area of Barangay Piña, Sirawai.

“The suspects are highly mobile. The troops are hot on their trail,” Dulawan said in an interview.

Dulawan withheld the identities of the suspects, except to say six of the 10 were identified by one of the two ambush survivors.

Allie Manangca, the village chief of Barangay Balubuan, Sirawai, along with four others were killed while two others survived in an ambush around 3 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Piña.

The other fatalities are identified as Ani Manangca, Alfahad Manangca, Jaji Manangca, and Shilben Basa.

Wounded were Alwaf Manangca and Norman Tulino. One of the two survivors are in stable condition while the other had undergone surgery, according to Dulawan.

Dulawan said the slain village chief and the alleged mastermind of the ambush are cousins who are locked in a “rido” or blood feud since 2016.

“Actually, their mothers are sisters,” he said, adding that the conflict between the two cousins stemmed from a quarrel over ownership of a parcel of land.

Source: Philippines News Agency