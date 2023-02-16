Manhunt intensified vs. carnappers behind Lanao cop’s ambush slay

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have intensified their manhunt against five carnappers who killed a policeman and injured another during a recent ambush in Lanao del Sur province, a top police official said Thursday.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said three of the five carnappers were identified as Aminola Acub Alilang alias Koko, Lani Sancopan Alilang, and Fahad Sancopan Alilang all of Barangay Pindulonan, Picong, Lanao del Sur.

The other two remain unidentified, he added.

Verceles said the suspects were responsible for the Feb. 11 ambush in Barangay Uban-Uban, Picong, Lanao del Sur that resulted in the death of Staff Sergeant Albert Magdayao of Lanao del Sur’s 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2PMFC).

Wounded in the same incident was Corporal Sammy Marohom, also of the 2PMFC.

The ambush took place while the joint team of police and Philippine Marines’ personnel were returning to headquarters after they recovered a carnapped vehicle in the mountainous area of Pindulonan village.

Verceles said the police have also tapped the assistance of the municipal government of Picong to determine the location of the suspects who have gone into hiding after they staged the ambush.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal) posthumously to Magdayao for his gallantry, and the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting (PNP Wounded Personnel Medal) to Marohom.

Guyguyon also extended financial assistance to the families of Magdayao and Marohom.

