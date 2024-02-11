Mangrobang, Macalalad rule 5150 Triathlon Camsur

MANILA: Edward Macalalad and national athlete Kim Mangrobang ruled the 5150 Triathlon CamSur which started and ended at Camsur Watersports Complex Sunday. The three-time Southeast Games winner Mangrobang finished the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 35 seconds. She registered leg times of 1:18 (swim), 1:12:02 (bike) and 45:27 (run) and also won the 30-34 age-group category. Erika Burgos and Bea Quiambao clocked 2:26:33 and 2:29:28, respectively, for the other two podium spots. 'I did the 70.3 in 2011 and I think I was the youngest at that time. Now, I'm here again, the people are the same, those who are cheering. The people in CamSur are very supportive," the 32-year-old Mangrobang said. She credited her winning form to the national team's consistent training. 'As part of the national team, we train the whole year and this is just one of the training races lined up for us," Mangrobang said. 'This is a good win because it's the season opener, and we'll be racin g till November. I just hope to be able to compete in 70.3.' The 70.3 is the half-Ironman race in total miles -- 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, 56-mile (90 km) bike ride and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run. Meanwhile, Macalalad clocked 2:08:38 for the men's crown, besting John Ciron (2:10:36) and Mark Hosana (2:11:27). "I was nervous before the race but felt good when it started. I told myself to just give my best. Two years ago, I raced in Subic and won, so it seems like this is my comeback race after the pandemic. Now, I want to go back and keep going,' said the 27-year-old champion who also ruled the 25-29 division. The other female winners were Burgos (20-24), Anne Nuñez (25-29), Christine Pascual (35-39), French Amandine Fetaud (40-44), Rena Marte (45-49), and Leoniza Gusilatar (50-54); and John Bufete (15-19), Irienold Reig, Jr. (20-24), Mark Hosana (30-34), Renel Brecino (35-39), Emmanuel Capisanan (40-44), Haythem El-Ansary (45-49), Levy Ang (50-54), Dante Macalintal (55-59), and Bobby Lamod (65-69) in the mal e division. Source: Philippines News Agency