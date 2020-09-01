Mandaue Business Month highlights ‘adaptability’ during pandemic

A business community in this industrial city is highlighting adaptability amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and its significant effect on the economy in celebrating this year’s Mandaue Business Month (MBM).

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) launched the 2020 MBM with the theme, “Unleashing Potentials, Igniting Possibilities to a Better Normal” to highlight the adaptability of Cebu’s industrial hub and the business community during the current crisis.

With the threat of the pandemic still on the rise, MCCI’s programs and activities for the business month will mostly be held online throughout the month of September, making its events available for its members and partners located within and outside Cebu.

Simultaneously celebrated with the National Heroes’ Day, MCCI also paid tribute to the Mandaue City front-liners during the MBM launching to honor them for serving as the city’s first line of defense against the Covid-19.

MCCI president Steven Yu said on Tuesday the chamber continues to provide more learning opportunities to its members and the business community through its webinar series dubbed as “Mandaue Talks Business: Zooming into a Better Normal”.

Yu said this series particularly focuses on topics that aid business practitioners in establishing, reopening and maintaining their businesses in the time of Covid-19, to effectively adjust to the “better normal”.

The MCCI Business Summit, the chamber’s annual MBM flagship event, will be held virtually as a two-day learning summit where business delegates can learn new ideas, business paradigms, and technological advancements from top caliber speakers in the local and global landscape.

As MCCI’s way of adapting to the digital times, MCCI will be launching its very own YouTube channel where its past forums, seminars, and events will be uploaded for public access and viewing, Yu said.

This is in alignment with MCCI’s goal of sharing and imparting innovative ideas and insights while building an online business community transcending geographical boundaries.

Meanwhile, MCCI will be turning over donations of surgical masks, surgical gloves, face shields, alcohol, and personal protective equipment to Mandaue city front-liners in 27 barangays as response to their call for assistance.

As part of its advocacy for the protection of the Butuanon River in this city, MCCI partners again with the local government of Mandaue in building an eco-wall along the pilot areas to preserve the waterway.

The chamber and its members will also be joining the Great Cebu Sale, the first digital sale that offers exceptional deals from various business industries to be held on Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency