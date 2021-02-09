Mandatory immunization program bill gets final House nod

The House of Representatives on Monday approved on final reading a measure seeking to enhance the country’s efforts towards disease prevention by expanding the mandatory immunization program for all life stages.

With 206 affirmative votes, one negative vote, and one abstention, the chamber passed on third reading House Bill 8558 or the proposed “Mandatory Immunization Program Act”, which will repeal Republic Act 10152, otherwise known as the “Mandatory Infants and Children Immunization Act of 2011”.

Under the bill, the mandatory immunization program shall include vaccine-preventable diseases for tuberculosis; diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; poliomyelitis; measles; mumps; rubella or German measles; hepatitis-B; H. influenza type B (HIB); rotavirus; Japanese encephalitis; pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV); human papillomavirus (HPV); and booster for measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria (MRTD).

It will also include such other types of vaccine-preventable diseases as may be determined by the Secretary of Health upon the recommendation of the National Immunization Technical and Advisory Group (NITAG) and after a separate or joint public hearing conducted by the health panels of Congress.

The bill mandates the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct massive and continuing education and information campaigns on the importance of giving basic immunization.

Quezon Rep. Angelina Tan, the author of the bill, said this particular provision in the bill is in light of the controversy surrounding the dengue vaccine that had somehow tainted the credibility of the government’s immunization program.

“The timing for the approval of this significant health measure cannot be more perfect as the country is looking forward toward the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to become available in the country anytime soon. I am certain that this health legislation will pave the way for a more relevant, responsive, and reinvigorated immunization program that all Filipinos so badly needs at this point,” Tan said.