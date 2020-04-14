Mandaluyong vows aid to 95-year-old Covid-19 survivor

The local government of Mandaluyong vowed to shoulder all the needs of a 95-year-old resident who has been discharged from a hospital after recovering from the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Abalos on Tuesday said recovered patient Cresencio Junio and his 98-year-old wife will receive continuous assistance from the city government, which includes medicines, vitamins, food and “all other needs that could help them maintain their good health”.

Junio was previously admitted at the Mandaluyong City Medical Center (MCMC) due to Covid-19 and was discharged on Sunday, according to Abalos.

Abalos said the patient was sent-off with a round of applause as he exited the hospital.

“Lolo Cresencio stayed at the hospital for almost a month. No one from his family members (was) allowed to visit him due to his condition, but when he was released from the hospital, you can see the happiness from his eyes,” Abalos said.

Abalos said the local government staff and the medical front-liners were happy for Junio and his family.

“We are very happy that Lolo Cresencio had survived the battle against Covid-19,” she added.

As of April 14, Abalos said Mandaluyong has recorded 183 Covid-19 positive cases with 39 deaths – 20 of them who died were confirmed Covid-19 positive, while the other 19 are still awaiting test results.

Some 458 Mandaluyong residents were suspected Covid-19 positive, while 225 persons still under monitoring.

Meanwhile, Abalos said the Mandaluyong makeshift hospital is expected to be functional on April 15, Wednesday.

Abalos, on her recent Facebook post, said the isolation facility is equipped with a mobile laboratory, x-ray, ventilators and other medical equipment to ensure that the patients are properly handled.

Mandaluyong LGU also plans to conduct weekly testing on its health workers and medical front-liners to ensure that they are safe from the risks of Covid-19.

She urged her constituents to stay home during the implementation of the extended Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Source: Philippines News Agency