Mandaluyong courts placed on lockdown

The Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court (RTC) has declared a two-week lockdown after a prosecutor tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a memorandum issued on Monday, Acting Executive Judge Ofelia Calo said the lockdown will be in effect “beginning June 15, 2020 until June 29, 2020, unless the lockdown is earlier lifted and upon proper notice to all concerned”.

Disinfection of the new hall of justice was undertaken on June 13 but Calo said she “deems it prudent” to direct all RTC and Metropolitan Trial Court judges and personnel to undergo self-quarantine.

During the period, no one shall be allowed to enter the hall of justice but court operations shall continue through their hotlines and judiciary e-mail accounts.

Under the directive, previously scheduled hearings via videoconferencing shall proceed.

Source : Philippines News Agency