Manalo, other ASEAN ministers discuss Myanmar’s situation

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has met with other ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in Indonesia to discuss Myanmar’s “political developments”.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Manalo participated in the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on October 27.

“The Meeting evaluated the limited progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, which was reached during the Asean Leaders’ Meeting held on 24 April 2021,” the statement added.

“Asean Member States, including Myanmar’s military government, agreed on the consensus to settle the political crisis in Myanmar.”

The consensus was made in response to the political escalation in Myanmar after a military takeover of the government.

It states:

— There shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.

— Constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

— A special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General.

— The ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

— The special envoy and the delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

Manalo, along with the other ministers, considered recommendations that would be elevated to the ASEAN leaders in response to the situation in Myanmar.

“Prior to the Special AMM, Secretary Manalo had a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai (of Thailand), to discuss bilateral relations and possible ways forward on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus,” the DFA said.

Preparation for the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 11 to 12,2022, were also discussed. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency