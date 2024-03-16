Manalili leads Letran to lopsided victory in NCAA jrs finals opener

MANILA: Moses Manalili sizzled with 35 points in leading defending champion Letran to a 97-80 victory over Perpetual Help in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 99 junior basketball best-of-three title series at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Saturday. The Squires will try to wrap up the series on March 20 and clinch their 14th crown overall. 'I didn't expect to score 35 points,' Manalili, who hails from Cebu City, said. He also had nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Letran also did a good job in limiting Perpetual's key players. 'Actually, we scouted their personnel, the Big Four (Jan) Pagulayan, (Amiel) Acido, (Mark) Gojo Cruz and (Lebron Jhames) Daep. They are the heart and soul,' Letran coach Allen Ricardo said in the post-match interview. 'As a team, we tried to limit and defend them well to boost our chance to win," he added. June Silorio contributed 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; George Diamante made 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals; and Jolo Navarro ha d 14 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block for the Squires. If necessary, Game 3 will played on March 23. 'It's still an unfinished business, we have to show up again with the same kind of mentality in offense and defense for us to win,' Ricardo said. Pagulayan finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal for the Junior Altas, who beat the Squires, 96-91, on March 1 to finish the elimination round with an 8-1 record. Daep added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Acido, Roluna and Mark Gojo Cruz scored 10 points each. Source: Philippines News Agency