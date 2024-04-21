NEW YORK: The man who set himself on fire near the Manhattan courthouse where former president Donald Trump was standing trial succumbed to his injuries and died. Max Azzarello, 37, was rushed to the hospital after self-immolating outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump is on trial. Despite being intubated, he could not be saved, according to a report by NBC News. Video posted on social media showed the man's body engulfed in flames in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse. He then collapsed to the ground. New York police said that Azzarello, just hours before he set himself on fire, left a message online warning of an approaching 'fascist world coup.' Source: Philippines News Agency