MAN INJURED IN ELEPHANT ATTACK OFF EAST-WEST HIGHWAY

IPOH, A man was injured after he was trampled by an elephant at the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) Memorial Monument near Gerik last night. Wildlife and National Parks Department Perak director Yusoff Shariff said the 55-year-old victim, who hails from Bersia, Gerik, broke his legs and ribs in the 7 pm incident. He said the man was attacked by the elephant while stopping at the location to relieve himself due to stomach pain and diarrhoea. "The victim was taken to Hospital Gerik before being transferred to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for further treatment," he told Bernama when contacted from here today. Yusoff advised the public not to stop at the roadside of the JRTB at night as the surrounding area is forested and dark. "The public should pay attention to the signboards placed to indicate that the area is an elephant roaming and crossing zone," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency