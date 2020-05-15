Mamasapano encounter suspect falls in Maguindanao

One of the suspects in the 2015 “Mamasapano encounter” has been arrested Thursday, police said.

Lakiman Dawaling, 70, did not resist arrest, said Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, director of Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM).

Dawaling, a resident of Barangay Tapekan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, by police authorities.

Police presented Dawaling a warrant of arrest for charges of direct assault with murder issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Cotabato City.

Dawaling’s arrest would help bring justice to the 44 members of the police Special Action Force (SAF) killed by gunmen on January 25, 2015, in Barangay Tukanalipao in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, police said.

Abu said PRO-BARMM would exhaust every means to capture the remaining suspects involved in the killing of the policemen.

“The operation efforts for this case will be intensified until justice will be fully delivered to the gallant SAF 44,” he said in a statement.

The SAF members were in Mamasapano to arrest Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir, also known as Marwan, who was reportedly being protected by the Daesh-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), in Maguindanao but things went horribly wrong.

Marwan, who has a bounty of USD5 million from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, was killed in the operation.

After Marwan was killed, the SAF unit tasked to provide security to retreating government forces, was trapped and ran out of ammunition during the day-long firefight.

