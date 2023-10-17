Malolos diocese sets Oct. 24 as day of prayer for peace in Israel

The Diocese of Malolos will be praying for peace in warring Israel and Palestine.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the diocese said Bishop Dennis Villarojo has requested parishes to contemplate and pray on Oct. 24 for peace to reign in the conflict-torn region.

'Our Bishop Dennis designated Oct. 24, 2023, Tuesday, as a day of Contemplation and Prayer for peace in Israel and Palestine. Everyone is expected to offer sacrifices and prayers, and to have a Holy Hour today in each parish,' the post added.

The order was issued in line with the appeal of His Eminence Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, for the entire Catholic Church to unite in their cause.

'Come, let's pray together for peace in the holy land,' the diocese said.

The Archdiocese of Manila has also appealed to churches for a 'holy hour' to pray for peace in the Holy Land.

'In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, we request that our parishes and communities gather our people for prayer, like the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament/Holy Hour and the praying of the rosary on Oct. 17, 2023, or any day your community decides,' it said in a circular dated Oct. 14.

At least 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Israeli troops and Palestinian militant group Hamas that erupted on Oct. 7.

Source: Philippines News Agency