Malls requested to temporarily close amid Covid-19 threat

Malls and other commercial establishments have been requested to temporarily halt operations to dissuade the public from going out as the government imposes a Metro Manila-wide community quarantine amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) beginning Sunday.

In a resolution read by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora on Saturday, all Metro Manila mayors "strongly recommended" the issuance of ordinances for the temporary closure of malls and similar establishments.

Exemptions include businesses offering essential services, such as groceries, supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants with home deliveries, banks, and establishments offering medical services.

The mayors urged concerned malls to implement the recommendation "from March 14 to April 13, 2020" subject to a day-to-day evaluation and other exemptions the city or municipality may enact.

This developed as the region declared a curfew in the entire Metro Manila beginning March 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In a press conference, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia also reminded that there is no need to hoard supplies as businesses selling food and other items will remain operational throughout the period.

"Huwag mag-panic. Kumpleto po ang supplies natin. Pinayagan po ang delivery ng goods, ang mga gulay natin galing sa Norte pa-Metro Manila. Puwede iyan (Don't panic. Our supplies are enough. We allow the delivery of goods, vegetables coming in from the North will be allowed to enter Metro Manila)," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency