MALAYSIA’S POSITION IN WORLD PRESS FREEDOM INDEX 2022 A PROUD ACHIEVEMENT – FAHMI

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has described Malaysia’s position in the World Press Freedom Index 2022, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) as a good and proud achievement for the country.

In the latest post on his Facebook page, Fahmi said this will encourage the government to continue to uphold media freedom in Malaysia.

Malaysia has jumped six places to 113 with 51.55 points compared with the previous year, when it was placed at 119 (60.53 points).

Malaysia also ranked the highest among Asean countries, ahead of Thailand (115), Indonesia (117), Singapore (139), Cambodia (142), Brunei (144), Philippines (147), Laos (161), Vietnam (174) and Myanmar (176).

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Communications and Digital Ministry, together with media practitioners, is studying the draft bill of the Malaysia Media Council before presenting it to the Cabinet.

“Insya-Allah, there will be some good news for media practitioners ahead of National Journalists Day (HAWANA),” he said.

HAWANA 2023 is scheduled to take place from May 27 to 29 in Ipoh, Perak.

