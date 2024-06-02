MALAYSIA’S DEVELOPMENT MUST BE CENTRED ON STRENGTH, SPIRIT, ESSENCE OF ISLAM – PM

SHAH ALAM, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Muslims in the country to make Malaysia a MADANI nation that is centred on the strength, spirit and essence of Islam. He said the country's development must also be achieved and driven not only by exploring discoveries but must be rooted in the strength of Islamic faith and morals. "...and as our shared responsibility, let's live by increasing the sincerity of 'al-amal lillahi taala' and, at the same time, embrace this spirit in our daily lives in this country,' he said. He said this in a brief speech at the 'Darul Ehsan Berselawat' programme in conjunction with the Turath Islami Festival (FTI) Selangor at the Shah Alam Stadium grounds here tonight. Also present at the closing of the FTI programme, which was attended by about 50,000 people, were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and former Grand Mufti of Egypt Prof Dr Ali Jum'ah. The second FTI, held from May 26, aimed to aimed to revive the turath or the study of classical Isla mic texts in the daily lives of Muslims in the region. Anwar also called on Muslims to return to embodying and practising the spirit of Islam in all circumstances and places. He said such efforts must from a sincere conscience, be it at home, school, office or when carrying out duties in ministries or as government officers. The Prime Minister also thanked Amirudin and the Selangor government for their initiative in organising the 'Darul Ehsan Berselawat' programme, thus invigorating the determination of Muslims to appreciate and honour Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Source: BERNAMA News Agency