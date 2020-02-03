Malaysian yields shabu, agarwood in E. Samar drug bust

Policemen arrested a Malaysian businessman for trading illegal drugs and agarwood through a buy-bust operation on Saturday in Dolores, Eastern Samar.

The Philippine National Police regional office here identified the suspect as Lee Kuok Tiing, 44, married, a resident of Sarawak, Kuching, Malaysia.

The suspect, categorized as a high-value target, has been in Eastern Samar for several days, introducing himself as a tourist, according to a police report released to reporters on Monday.

The joint police operative from Dolores town, police provincial office, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency launched the buy-bust operation around 1:55 p.m. on Saturday in Barangay (village) 2 in Dolores town.

Seized from the suspect are two heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu with an estimated value of PHP5,000, a half kilo pack of agarwood with a market value of PHP50,000.

Agarwood is a fragrant dark resinous wood and is used as incense, perfume ingredient, and also in small carvings. Agarwood forms when such trees as Lapnisan and Lanete become infected with a type of mold.

Also recovered from him are PHP6,670 cash, Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)115 bills, a power bank, a mobile phone; two weighing scales; three lighters, a sling bag, and assorted documents.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency