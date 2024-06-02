MALAYSIAN MODEL SHARWITA SHINES AT CANNES, SHOWCASES CULTURAL HERITAGE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysian model Sharminidevi Parameispran, who made a stunning appearance at the recent 77th Cannes Film Festival in France, is on a mission to elevate Malaysian fashion by connecting the country's younger generation of models to international beauty and fashion platforms. Draped in a modern contemporary kebaya-inspired dress by acclaimed local designer Hatta Dolmat, the model, better known as Sharwita, turned heads with her attire, embodying the essence of Malaysian heritage with a modern twist. Her presence at the prestigious event was not merely about glamour but a deliberate effort to introduce Malaysian culture to a global audience. "Walking on the Day 2 red carpet at Cannes was an amazing opportunity for me to bring our culture to the international level. "I see this opportunity as a way to represent the Malaysian fashion and entertainment industry, showcasing its uniqueness, authenticity and diversity,' Sharwita told Bernama in an interview at Wisma Bernama here, recently. During he r five-day stay at Cannes, Sharwita made the most of her time by networking and promoting Malaysian talent. "I was there for five days. I walked the red carpet on May 15 and spent the rest of the days networking for the film industry," she said, expressing hope that her presence as a Malaysian at Cannes this year would leave a lasting impression on the international film and entertainment scene. Her kebaya-inspired dress, adorned with 10,000 delicate petals and crafted over 60 days, symbolised both her roots and her aspiration to bridge cultural gaps. According to Sharwita, the path to this prestigious platform was paved by an invitation she received from D-Production, an international production company involving French film directors. "I was invited to walk the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet by D-Production as part of a collaboration with my company Le Fashion Secret. This news came last year, giving me a year to prepare for the event," said Sharwita, who is also an entrepreneur now. Her company organi ses fashion events and launches. During her time at Cannes, Sharwita shared the limelight with numerous celebrities and actors including Tessa Hoder, Besir Zeciri, Trine Dyrholm, Vic Carmen Sonne, Magnus von Horn, Malene Blenkov and Mariusz Wlodarski. "Cannes is about the slots and so on, so direct engagement was limited, but the experience was invaluable," she said, adding she is among the few Malaysians that have so far been invited to the film festival. This networking is crucial for Sharwita's broader mission to integrate Malaysian fashion and talent into the global entertainment industry. Commenting further on her choice of attire for the film festival, she said the dress, which took nearly two months to complete, was a labour of love and a showcase of Malaysian craftsmanship. 'When I got selected to walk on the red carpet, I thought about which designer to go to. I approached Hatta Dolmat, and we discussed creating a dress inspired by the kebaya. "The focal point is the top half of the dress where the petals are placed to create a 3D effect like blossoming flowers. The designer chose an ivory/off-white colour as a symbol of 'freshness' and 'pristine',' she added. Sharwita's participation extended beyond the red carpet to attending the premiere of a Danish film, 'PIGEN MED NÅLEN' ('The Girl with the Needle'). She described the experience as filled with "a lot of positive energy and support", further enriching her understanding of the international film community and its dynamics. Looking ahead, Sharwita is determined to continue her mission at Cannes and beyond. "I am looking forward to next year's Cannes Film Festival. I want to bring someone from the younger generation who is eligible for the red carpet," she said, underscoring her commitment to mentoring emerging talent. The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in May in the town of Cannes on the French Côte d'Azur, celebrates cinema and rewards the year's best films. The festival continues to inspire and encourage new talent while celebrating th e films of those who have already left their mark on the history of cinema. Source: BERNAMA News Agency