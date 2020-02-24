Malaysian experts train BARMM leaders on parliamentary governance

Members of the Parliament (MPs) of the Bangsamoro government are set to wrap up Monday a three day training on parliamentary rules and procedures facilitated by a foreign agency in support of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) moral governance.

The three day activity also included MPs staff and personnel, BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim said over a local radio station.

Experts provided by The Asia Foundation (TAF), through the Australian Agency for International Development (AusAID), facilitated the activity held at the Bangsamoro parliament building in Cotabato City attended by members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA)� the interim body that governs the regional government.

"The sessions included discussions on the function and composition of the parliament, house rules, legislations, among others and attended by about 120 parliamentarians and MP support staff," Murad said.

MP Raby Angkal, BTA secretary general, said the presenters included Dr. Muhammad Sayuti Hassan, a senior parliamentary lecturer from Sultan Idris Education University Malaysia, Muhammad Sujuri Abdullah, secretary of the senate Parliament of Malaysia, and Augustine Leonard Jen, Malaysian parliament research specialist.

Ebrahim lauded the Malaysian government for sending its experts in legislation and parliamentary procedures.

