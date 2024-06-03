MALAYSIAN E-SPORTS TO GET MORE RECOGNITION FROM GOVERNMENT – AHMAD ZAHID

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysian e-sports received a boost today as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government will continue their support to the community. Ahmad Zahid, who attended Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Malaysia Season 13 Grand Finals in Serdang today, said he will give the recognition to the e-sports industry at the cabinet level. 'As chairman of the Sports Development Cabinet Committee (JKPS) I will bring this recognition at the cabinet level,' he said in a statement issued by MPL Malaysia organiser, MOONTON Games. In the final today, Selangor Red Giants overcame defending champions, Homebois, 4-2 and secured their debut at the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024. Today's result will also see Homebois play in the wild card stage of the MSC 2024, where they will compete against seven other teams for one available spot on the main stage. As such, Ahmad Zahid sent a message of encouragement to Selangor Red Giants and Homebois before they represented the c ountry in the MSC 2024. 'Engrave the brilliant name of Malaysia on the international stage,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency