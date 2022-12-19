Malaysian arrested in Zambo City anti-drug op

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested a Malaysian businessman for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade here, a police official said Monday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Imran Bin Muhazir was arrested by police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in a buy-bust around 7:45 p.m. Friday in Barangay Calarian.

Seized from Muhazir, 22, were 10 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP68,000, a sling bag, 24 pieces of PHP1,000 boodle money with PHP1,000 genuine marked money, a mobile phone, Malaysian citizenship documents and wallet with PHP4,590 cash.

Lorenzo said the suspect has multiple home addresses that included one in Sabah, Malaysia, Zamboanga City and Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

“Muhazir kept coming back and forth in the Philippines through illegal entry to sustain his illegal drug business,” the PDEA-Zamboanga City said in a statement.

PDEA said Muhazir’s arrest could lead to the identification of other international drug personalities operating in the country.

Muhazir will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Source: Philippines News Agency