MALAYSIA RUNNING FOR UN-HABITAT ASSEMBLY PRESIDENT FOR 2026-2029 TERM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia is running for the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly presidency for the 2026-2029 term. Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the ministry has been tasked to make all necessary preparations towards achieving the goal. 'The Cabinet has decided that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will represent the country for the nomination as the president of the UN-Habitat Assembly. 'So, we will begin preparations to elevate Malaysia's status on that platform,' he said during a breaking of the fast event with media practitioners tonight. UN-Habitat promotes socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities to provide adequate shelter for all. In another development, Nga said the KPKT Media Excellence Awards (AkeMedia) 2024, slated for Nov 8, will offer a total cash prize of RM59,000. He said this year's edition features eight categories covering housing, local authorities, firefighting, urban sustainability and green env ironment, solid waste management, and community credit. The categories are Special Minister's Award, Best Television Broadcasting, Best Video (Portal/Online) and Best Radio Broadcasting. Other categories for media participation from today until Sept 16 are Best Article Publishing, Best Photo Journalism, Best Social Media Content and Popular/Choice Video Award. 'KPKT has decided to continue with this prestigious award for the second time after receiving 365 entries from various media agencies last year. 'I am very satisfied with the entries which have greatly assisted KPKT in disseminating accurate information to the people,' he said, adding that he hoped that the programme would continue to encourage media practitioners to help the government in addressing sensitive issues raised by certain parties that could potentially undermine harmony and well-being of the people of this multiracial nation. Source: BERNAMA News Agency