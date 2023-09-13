MALAYSIA PLEDGE COMMITMENT TO RETAIN 50 PERCENT LAND MASS UNDER FOREST AND TREE COVER – PM ANWAR

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the National Land Council (MTN-80) that discussed Malaysia’s commitment to maintain at least 50 per cent of its land mass under forest and tree cover in line with the Rio Earth Summit in 1992.

The Prime Minister in his Facebook posting said also discussed was the policy on land disposal to Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) as the provider of electricity supplier in the country, without sidelining the powers vested under the constitution to state authorities.

“MTN-80 also agreed in principle with the National Mineral Council (MMN2) involving the documentation of Standard Operating Procedure for mining non-radioactive rare earth elements (REE) in Malaysia and setting terms and conditions.

“The aspects of economy and sustainability are matters that are emphasised in the administration of land that will be inherited by the future generation,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the MTN is an endorsement for the Federal Government to discuss with state governments with matters related to policies related to the administration of land in line with the Federal Constitution.

