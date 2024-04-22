MELAKA, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia has gained world attention as a premier investment destination due to its political stability and clear economic policies. Anwar said policies such as the Digital Transformation, National Energy Transition Roadmap and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 are helping investors see the country's strengths. 'Malaysia is now attracting investments from companies like Infineon, Nvidia and dozens more, requiring around 30,000 engineers that we cannot fully fulfil. "Therefore, the focus of parents and Malay children must be in the fields of science and mathematics and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), which are being vigorously pursued by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to enhance their capabilities," he said. He was speaking at the Melaka state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2024 celebration at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here tonight. Also present were Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Ahmad Zahid and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh. Therefore, Anwar called on all parties at all levels to make changes in attitude and mindset to prevent the country from falling behind in various aspects. "I truly hope there will be a change in attitude and mindset. If not, we will lag behind because we are fighting and quarrelling over small matters at the expense of the core issues. We will not only fall behind among competing races but also among developed countries. "I don't want our people to be left behind because we are grappling with trivial matters, and we will be defeated in this competition," he said. Anwar said the government intends to establish a new faculty based on AI at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) following his previous meeting with a Taiwan-based company. Source: BERNAMA News Agency