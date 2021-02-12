‘Malasakit’ Center opens in Ilocos Norte

A one-stop-shop Malasakit Center for patients in need of medical and financial assistance opened Thursday at the Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital.

With an initial fund of PHP5 million, the check was personally turned over to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go who arrived in the city for the launch of the country’s 101st Malasakit Center.

As Go’s pet project, the Malasakit Center Act of 2019 aims to bring down to the lowest amount possible, if not zero-balance, the hospital bill, including out-of-pocket expenditures, of poor Filipinos.

On top of the PHP5 million initial fund and regular monthly replenishment of PHP5 million from the national government, Go said he is also giving a one-time PHP10 million from his office budget.

Since it is now signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte, the senator assured the center will be sustained even in the coming years subject to government existing laws, rules, and regulations to provide such assistance.

Following the unveiling ceremony, Dr. Rogelio Balbag, executive officer of the Ilocos Norte Hospital Management Council, expressed hope that all government hospitals in the province will soon have their own Malasakit Centers.

For the convenience of the public, the center will house representatives from the government line agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Department of Health, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development to assess the patients in need of help. Once qualified, the processing of papers seeking assistance can be done in a day.

Jojo Pangilinan, head of the PhilHealth in the province, said two of his staff members will be deployed at the Malasakit Center to help clients.

“We are grateful especially to Senator Bong Go for helping us realized the project. We look forward to more partnerships in the future,” Manotoc said in a speech.

While in the city, Go met with 490 trike drivers and kalesa owners and distributed grocery packs, vitamins, face masks, and face shields, including 15 bicycles and some computer tablets to selected students enrolled in distance learning.

Four lucky trike drivers, who wore slippers, were also given new shoes from the senator.