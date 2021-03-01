Malasakit Center in Dagupan City serves 85K patients

The Malasakit Center at the Region 1 Medical Center (R1MC) here has served 85,248 patients since it was opened in February 2019.

R1MC chief Dr. Joseph Roland Mejia, during the Malasakit Center’s anniversary program on Friday, said the center has already disbursed PHP120 million to indigent patients of R1MC and other hospitals in the region.

“This is a very important initiative of President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Christopher Lawrence Go as it has assisted many indigent patients,” Mejia said.

Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia also lauded the project.

“Nag-a-Amazing Race dati ang mga pasyente para magpunta sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan para humingi ng tulong (In the past, the patients were racing to get to different government agencies to ask for help) but because of Senator Go’s pioneering idea of the Malasakit Center, the indigents, including those in my district, now have a one-stop shop place to have access to different government offices,” de Venecia said in his speech during the event.

Senator Go, who graced the event, said aside from the PHP5-million monthly budget for the center from the Office of the President to augment the services provided by the Philippine Health Insurance, Inc., the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, a PHP10 million one-time medical assistance for the center will also be given.

He reiterated that the idea of the Malasakit Center is to make it easy for every Filipino to seek financial medical assistance.

Go said no qualification is needed to avail of the services of the center, except that one should be a Filipino citizen.

“Pera nyo po ito, ibabalik lamang ng pamahalaan sa inyo (This is your money. The government is merely returning it to you),” he said.

Go noted that the DSWD has extended financial help to patients at R1MC.

Meanwhile, he also gave away 25 bicycles and 25 tablet gadgets, among others, to the hospital’s medical front-liners.

“This is to give moral support to our front-liners,” he added.

