Malacañang picks Lucy Torres-Gomez as Eastern Visayas RDC chair

Malacañang has appointed Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez as the chairperson of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Eastern Visayas to serve for the next three years.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos signed the appointment on October 19, a copy of which was shared with journalists on Tuesday.

Also appointed is private sector representative Leo Christian Lauzon as RDC co-chairperson.

The Office of the President picked Gomez as RDC chair over four other officials nominated by members of the region’s highest policymaking body during its September meeting.

Other nominees were Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla; Maasin City, Southern Leyte Mayor Nacional Mercado; Baybay City, Leyte Mayor Jose Carlos Cari; and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez.

The President signed the appointment a day before he visited Ormoc City on October 20 for the 75th Charter Day celebration.

She is the first mayor from Ormoc City to head the RDC.

In a letter, RDC vice chair and National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Director Meylene Rosales congratulated Gomez on her appointment.

“We are truly happy on your appointment, knowing fully well of our sincere commitment to help the RDC deliver its mandate of accelerating the socioeconomic development of Eastern Visayas,” Rosales said.

Under Executive Order 325, qualified to head the RDC as chair and co-chair are the provincial governors, mayors of capital towns and cities, presidents of the league of municipalities in six provinces, and private sector representatives.

The council is the primary institution that coordinates and sets the direction of all economic and social development efforts in the region.

It also serves as a forum where local efforts can be related and integrated with national development activities.

The RDC serves as the counterpart of the NEDA Board at the subnational leve

