﻿Malacañang declares March 26 holiday in Tabaco City

Malacañang has declared March 24 as a special non-working day in the City of Tabaco as a fitting celebration of its Charter Day and 21st Cityhood Founding Anniversary.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, issued Proclamation 1319 dated March 2 formalizing the declaration.

In a social media post on Monday, Mayor Krisel Lagman-Luistro said she received a copy of the document on March 14.

The proclamation aims to give the people of Tabaco City the full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to the public health measures of the national government.

Meanwhile, the Palace also declared a non-working holiday in Masbate City on March 18 for the celebration of its 121st Founding Anniversary under Proclamation No. 1307.

Source: Philippines News Agency