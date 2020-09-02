Malacañang confers Gawad CES Award to DOST Region 2 chief

When they say that public service is a public trust, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, long time regional director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Region 2, is an epitome of what a public servant is all about.

The hardworking director of Cagayan Region was recently conferred the Gawad CES Award by the Career Executive Service Board (CESB) of the Civil Service Commission in simple ceremony at the Malacañan Palace as testament to his unparalleled government service.

Mabborang dedicated his service to promoting and strengthening the use of science, technology, and innovation in the region to create economic opportunities that will pave the way for inclusive growth and development.

He is well known for spearheading the sustainable implementation of one of the DOST’s flagship programs, the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program or SETUP among the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

This added laurel was also achieved through the effective implementation of the OneSTore, the marketing platform for SETUP beneficiaries to enable them to sell their unique Filipino products here and abroad.

Mabborang, with a vision of empowering MSMEs by giving them opportunities for growth, also advocated the development of the OneSTore.ph, the first government e-commerce portal in the country that enables local MSMEs to market their products for free to more clients.

Moreover, the dedication of Mabborang to research and development (R&D) was instrumental to the installation of an R&D Unit in the Regional Office; proactive engagement with the consortia composed of the academe and other industry stakeholders; and establishment of R&D Centers.

He currently holds the chairpersonship of the Regional Research and Development Committee that also contributed to his getting the award because his position enabled him to sustain and nurture a thriving R&D ecosystem in the region.

The humble regional S&T director believes that this award is another milestone, not only for him but for the entire regional office and the different Provincial S&T Centers composed of equally dedicated staff and officers. Mabborang also dedicates the award to all science workers with the hope that it will serve as an inspiration to every employee to work the extra mile in the name of public service.

Other awardees who shared the same virtual stage are DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Dr. Rowena Cristina L. Guevara and Dr. Alexander R. Madrigal, regional director of DOST 4-A (Calabarzon).

Gawad CES recognition includes a plaque with the Presidential Seal, a statuette, and a prize money amounting to PHP100,000.

Gawad CES award is a presidential award that recognizes members in the Career Executive Service (CES) for their exemplary performance and significant contributions in the fields of innovation, information and communication technology, administrative reforms, social services, and public policy. It also recognizes exceptional accomplishments of government employees to encourage consistent performance and to promote excellence in the CES community.

The award was created under Executive Order No. 715 that was signed by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on March 28, 2008. The said order effectively upgraded the former recognition program in the CES which is the Search for Outstanding CEO.

