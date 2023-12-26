Malabon cop in hot water for ‘accidental’ firing

MANILA: A police officer in Malabon City has been placed under restrictive custody for his alleged involvement in "accidental" firing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday. In a phone interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the incident happened on Dec. 23. 'Nangyari 'yan sa Malabon at under custody siya pati 'yung mga baril na kaniyang ginamit, bagamat ito ay accidental firing (This happened in Malabon and he was placed under custody as well as the gun that he used, although it was an accidental firing),' Fajardo said, adding that the case is under investigation. As of 6 a.m., Fajardo said the PNP has logged seven incidents of illegal discharge of firearms which involved a civilian, two police officers, two soldiers and two still unidentified individuals. One was reported injured. Fajardo added that five firearms were confiscated. 'We have been constantly reminding our gun owners and holders to be responsible at all times in using their firearms so as not to harm innocent peo ple, that these should not be used as a device for making noise in welcoming New Year,' she stressed. The PNP scrapped the practice of muzzling police officers' guns for the holiday season, stressing that this might hamper response to incidents. Source: Philippines News Agency