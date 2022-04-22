﻿Makeshift poll precincts to rise in disaster-hit Leyte villages

At least 30 makeshift precincts will be constructed in Leyte and Southern Leyte provinces after recent typhoons damaged several classrooms, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regional office here said on Friday.

Comelec Eastern Visayas assistant regional director Felicisimo Embalsado said they will start the construction of the makeshift structures on April 25 and will be completed days before the May 9 polls.

“Through these makeshift centers, we are giving everyone the opportunity to cast their votes even if their classrooms are damaged by calamities. We have to find ways,” Embalsado told reporters.

The precincts will be made up of coconut lumber, plywood, and tent but will be the same as the size of the classrooms in the communities. Each structure will cost about PHP50,000.

Among the areas identified for the construction of makeshift polling centers are the towns of San Ricardo, Sogod, Bontoc, and Macrohon in Southern Leyte, all ravaged by Typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021.

In Leyte, temporary precincts will rise in landslide-hit villages in Baybay City and Abuyog town.

“In the case of Abuyog and Baybay, these makeshift precincts may be located in a safer ground outside their village. The location has to be approved by the Comelec en banc,” Embalsado added.

About 10,000 voters in Leyte are expected to use these makeshift centers on May 9.

The official said they will forge a partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units to fast track the construction.