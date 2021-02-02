Makati to vaccinate even non-resident workers: Binay

The local government of Makati will shoulder the vaccination of non-resident workers in various business establishments in the city to keep them protected from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Mayor Abigail Binay said on Monday.

Binay said PHP1 billion has been allocated by the local government for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

She said its share from the national government’s procured vaccines will be enough to cover employees of all Makati-based businesses — from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to large companies.

“We are confident we will have enough to cover our essential workers who keep businesses running,” she said. “We will use the number of employees declared by the businesses in their business permit applications as the basis for the number of employees who will be vaccinated for free.”

“This is our way of helping our economic front-liners,” she added.

Binay said the city government will allow the free vaccination of the companies’ employees provided that they present their registration of 2021 business permit.

The companies must also provide receipts of their up-to-date tax payments, including those paying in installments.

Meanwhile, companies that have purchased vaccines for their own employees will no longer be covered by the city government.

Binay said expanding the scope of the city’s vaccination program to the business sector will help boost efforts to sustain local economic recovery amid the pandemic.

Binay said over 500,000 individuals are registered in Makati City.

The city’s population balloons to nearly 5 million during the daytime, she said, as most workers located in the city are non-Makati residents.

On the other hand, Binay said the city government is also preparing plans and assistance after the administration of vaccines.

“Anybody who experiences adverse effects will receive free hospitalization. For non-residents, it will be covered by PhilHealth and the ‘Malasakit Financial Assistance’ from the Department of Health. In Makati, our #ProudMakatizens will get free medical and health assistance through our Yellow Card program,” Binay said.

She then urged residents to get vaccinated once coronavirus jabs arrive in the city.

“Getting vaccinated is our best hope of fighting the coronavirus. It is a chance to regain mobility, and jumpstart the economy,” said Binay. “We do not have to live in fear of infecting our families and loved ones each time we come home from work.”

Binay said the city’s logistical needs in terms of pre-vaccination and post-vaccination monitoring systems are already in place.

“We are just waiting for the vaccines to arrive. The challenge, for now, is convincing people to get vaccinated,” she said.

Binay said the city government will double its efforts to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

“We have to improve our information dissemination drives and make people understand that the vaccines are good, they are safe, and they will be well taken care of, no matter what,” she said.