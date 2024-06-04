Makati road rage suspect indicted for murder

MANILA: State prosecutors have indicted the Makati City road rage suspect for murder, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday. In a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the Makati Prosecutor's Office approved the filing of a murder complaint against 34-year-old Gerrard Raymund Yu, who shot dead 65-year-old family driver Aniceto Mateo along the southbound lane of the EDSA-Ayala Tunnel on May 28. Fajardo said the paraffin test on Yu and the ballistic examination of his gun yielded positive results. The weapon matched the empty bullet shell recovered at the crime scene. "According to the resolution, the prosecutor said the suspect chased the victim and positioned himself on the right of the Innova (victim's vehicle) in such a way that the victim would not notice him," Fajardo said in Filipino. Yu then opened fire, hit the victim on his right shoulder and the bullet exited the neck, Fajardo said. She added that these "attending circumstances" prompted prosecutors to recommend murder charges against the suspect. Yu is also facing a separate charge for carrying firearms without permits, a violation of Section 31 of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Based on the police report, Mateo was traveling along the EDSA southbound lane when he got into an altercation with Yu, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz, near the Ayala Tunnel. Source: Philippines News Agency