Makati public school teachers to get laptops, internet load

The Makati city government will provide brand-new laptops for some 2,500 public school teachers in elementary, junior and senior high school as the education shifts to the new normal, Mayor Abigail Binay said Tuesday.

Binay said the laptops are set to be distributed in October, in time for the World Teachers Day celebration.

“Makati City will buy 2,500 new laptops for our public school teachers. This complements our hybrid learning system where the city govt will provide learners’ packages with On-The-Go (OTG) Flash Drive, printed modules, and daily 5-hour internet load for pupils and teachers,” she said in a Twitter post.

In a separate statement on her Facebook page, Binay said the provision of laptops to public school teachers is part of the local government’s preparation for the distance learning modality.

This is apart from the free internet load to help them in their online teaching activities and sessions, she said.

“As the education system shifts to the new normal, teachers also have to adapt to the changes,” she said, noting that laptops are provided to the teachers in a bid to resume learning sessions amid the postponed face-to-face classes due to the pandemic.

“The city government has anticipated their primary needs and will thus be providing them with laptops to ensure that they can promptly prepare their digitized lessons and conduct online classes,” she added.

Binay earlier announced the city government will provide “learner’s package” to public students which include on-the-go (OTG) flash drive, printed education modules, and two reusable face masks.

“No one shall be left behind, whether in teaching or in learning. We must support the teachers and students alike. As I have previously announced, the city will provide free internet access for teachers and students for their online sessions and activities,” she said.

The education department in Makati vowed to provide all kinds of learning modalities “whether online, offline or without the need of any gadget” amid the health crisis.

The city government has been implementing its Project FREE (Free, Relevant and Excellent, Education) which provides free school supplies and school uniforms to Makati students since 1995.

Source: Philippines News Agency