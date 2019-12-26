Makati mayor approves extended work hours for frontline offices

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay on Thursday urged residents and business owners to pay their taxes and renew their business permits and licenses before the January 20, 2020 deadline, as she authorized frontline offices to extend operations after office hours and on weekends starting January 2.

I have authorized the concerned frontline offices to render overtime services in order to serve our taxpayers and investors. Aside from being spared from long queues as the deadline draws near, they would also avoid penalties and even enjoy discounts and other perks given to early birds, the lady mayor said in a statement.

Binay said that from January 2 to 20, the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) and other concerned offices will be open to serve beyond office hours even on weekends at the ground floor lobby of Makati City Hall Building II.

On January 2 and 3 (Thursday and Friday), the offices will be open until 7:30 p.m. The rest of the schedule will be as follows: January 4 and 5 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; January 6 to 10 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; January 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; January 13 to 17 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; January 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and January 20 (Monday), 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On the other hand, the RPT Division has announced that satellite payment centers for real property taxes are scheduled to accept payments in 31 barangays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., as follows: January 3 and 6 (Bel-Air, Urdaneta); January 7 and 8 (San Lorenzo, Magallanes); January 9 and 10 (DasmariAas, Forbes Park); January 13 (Bangkal, Pio del Pilar, San Isidro, Palanan, San Antonio);

On January 14 (La Paz, Sta. Cruz, Singkamas, Tejeros, Kasilawan); January 15 (Carmona, Olympia, Valenzuela, Poblacion, Guadalupe Viejo); January 16 (Guadalupe Nuevo, Pinagkaisahan, Pitogo, Cembo, South Cembo); and January 17 (West Rembo, East Rembo, Comembo, Pembo, Rizal).

The RPT office on the second floor, City Hall main building will also extend work hours, but will accept payments only until 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 p.m. on weekends, to allow time for closing and balancing the day's collections.

On January 2 and 3, the said office will be open until 9:30 p.m. The rest of the schedule will be as follows: January 4 and 5 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; January 6 to 10 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; January 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; January 13 to 17 (Monday to Friday), 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; January 18 and 19 (Saturday and Sunday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and January 20 (Monday), 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Under the Makati Revenue Code, discounts are given to non-delinquent taxpayers, as follows: 10 percent for full year RPT payments made until January 20, and five percent discount for prompt quarterly payments (Quarter 1 until January 20; Quarter 2 until April 20; Quarter 3 until July 20; and Quarter 4 until October 20).

Annual RPT payments made after March will incur an eight percent penalty in the first quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month. For late quarterly RPT payments (made after the last day of the quarter, i.e., March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31), an eight percent penalty will be imposed for that quarter, and two percent on every succeeding month.

Penalties for late business tax payments include a 25 percent surcharge and a two percent penalty per month of delay until the amount due is fully settled.

For miscellaneous fees and taxes, the deadline for professional tax payments is on January 31, while the deadline for payments on Community Tax, both corporate and individual, is on February 28.

