Makati, Manila sweep series to complete MPBL North semis cast

The Manila Stars survived an endgame scare from the Pasig Realtors to clinch their MPBL Northern Division Playoffs first round series through an 82 80 Game 2 win at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center on Saturday night.

Holding an eight point cushion with less than a minute to go, Manila, the second seed in the North, found itself on the verge of blowing the lead up when Robbie Manalang of seventh seeded Pasig fired back to back triples that cut the lead down to two with 22.5 seconds to go.

"Sabi ko sa kanila after nung three point shots ni Manalang: 'Stay composed. Huwag mag panic,' (I told them after Manalang's three point shots: 'Stay composed. Don't panic')," coach Tino Pinat said.

But the pressure hounded Cris Bitoon as he, a relatively steady free throw shooter, missed two charities that would have sealed the win for the Stars.

Luckily for them, Jeric Teng missed a layup that would have tied the game and Argel Mendoza muffed his last second trey that would have won it for the Realtors in regulation.

Carlo Lastimosa once again led Manila, which became the third team to move on to the North semifinals, with 21 points while Bitoon delivered 19 markers, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Aris Dionisio followed suit with 14 points and eight boards while Mark Dyke chipped in 13 markers and 10 rebounds.

Teng paced Pasig with 25 points and 10 boards while Josan Nimes added 21 markers and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, third seeded Makati bucked off a surprise home court disadvantage to sweep its own playoff series against sixth seeded Bulacan through an 84 75 Game 2 win.

The scheduled doubleheader was logically to be played at the Makati Coliseum, but the unavailability of the arena prompted the MPBL to move the twin bill to the Malolos Sports and Convention Center, giving the Kuyas the home court edge.

They thought they made good use of it after taking the first quarter, 25 22, but the Skyscrapers came alive in the second quarter, holding the Kuyas to just 14 points and taking a 41 39 lead at halftime.

Makati slowly pulled away from there and never looked back as it held off Bulacan's mini rallies down the stretch.

Ced Ablaza and Josh Torralba each scored 22 points for the Skyscrapers.

Jeckster Apinan came close to a triple double with 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists alongside three steals, while Joseph Sedurifa completed a double double with 13 rebounds and 11 points with five assists and one steal.

Stephen Siruma came up with 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block for the Kuyas.

JR Alabanza added 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.

Manila and Makati will begin their semifinals affair next weekend.

The Scores:

First Game

Manila Frontrow 82 Lastimosa 21, Bitoon 19, Dionisio 14, Dyke 13, Espinas 4, Go 3, Matias 2, Tallo 2, Lee 2, Abrigo 2, Hayes 0.

Pasig Sta. Lucia 80 Teng 25, Nimes 21, Najorda 14, Manalang 12, Tamayo 6, Gotladera 2, Velchez 0, Mendoza 0, Grealy 0.

Quarterscores: 22 14, 42 32, 64 62, 82 80.

Second Game

Makati Super Crunch 86 Ablaza 22, Torralba 22, Apinan 16, Sedurifa 11, Baloria 8, Atkins 3, Lingganay 2, Cruz 2, Importante 0, Manlangit 0

Bulacan 78 Siruma 16, Dela Cruz 12, Alabanza 11, Nermal 10, Alvarez 9, Santos 7, Capacio 4, Taganas 3, Diputado 3, Arim 3, Escosio 0

Quarterscores: 22 25, 41 39, 65 59, 86 78

