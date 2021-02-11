Makati gets 42 refs, lab freezers for vaccines

The city government of Makati has procured some 42 biomedical refrigerators and laboratory freezers to ensure proper management and storage of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Mayor Abigail Binay on Wednesday said the vaccine refrigerators and freezers will be housed in a vaccine depot being built at the city hall quadrangle.

“As we wait for the vaccines to arrive, the city government is preparing the vaccination sites, vaccine depots, and other logistic needs for cold chain management,” Binay said. “I assure everyone that we are doing our best to achieve a 100-percent vaccination rate in Makati.”

Binay said the Makati Health Department (MHD) targets to finish the preparation of the vaccine depot site by next week.

The city government has started its simulation on Covid-19 vaccination at the Makati Coliseum on Feb. 4, she added.

Binay said residents and non-resident workers in Makati who will qualify as vaccine recipients will have to undergo online registration, counseling, screening, vaccination, and post-vaccination monitoring.

The city government has identified the Makati Coliseum as a vaccination area for the first batch of medical front-liners from both public and private hospitals who will be inoculated under the city’s priority list.

Binay said the city has also identified other 31 vaccination sites including 24 public schools, six stations in six villages, and the Ospital ng Makati.

During the vaccination proper, she said the 24 public schools will be divided into four zones. Each zone will have its own vaccine depots.

The four vaccine depots are located at East Rembo Elementary School (Zone 1), Makati High School (Zone 2), Nicanor Garcia ES (Zone 3), and Pio del Pilar ES Main (Zone 4).

Zone 1 will be the source of vaccine supply for those living near the Cembo ES, South Cembo ES, Comembo ES, East Rembo ES, Fort Bonifacio ES, Rizal ES, and West Rembo ES.

Zone 2 will accommodate those near Nemesio Yabut ES, Guadalupe Viejo ES, San Jose ES, Pitogo ES, Makati HS, and Pio del Pilar HS.

Zone 3, meanwhile, will serve those near the Nicanor Garcia ES, La Paz ES, Jose Magsaysay ES, F. Benitez III ES, and F. Benitez III Main ES.

Also, the Zone 4 will cater to those near the Bangkal Main ES, Palanan ES, Pio del Pilar ES I, Pio del Pilar ES Main, San Antonio ES, and San Isidro National HS.

Binay urged residents to take full advantage of the city’s free Covid-19 vaccination.

The city government is set to launch an online registration portal to determine the number of vaccines needed for the city.

Makati City has allocated PHP1 billion for its Covid-19 vaccination program