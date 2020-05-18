Makati establishments need to file ‘notice’ to resume operations

All business establishments in Makati that will resume operations during the implementation of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) are required to submit a “notice of reopening” starting Monday.

“For owners and managers of business establishments in Makati City that will open during the modified enhanced community quarantine, you are all required to submit a Notice of Re-Opening to the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO),” Mayor Abigail Binay posted Sunday on her Twitter account.

The submission of the notice can be done online in three options, she said, which can be accessed starting Monday (May 18).

The first option is to fill up the form at Makati’s BPLO portal via bit.y/MakatiBPLOReopening.

The second option is downloading a “notice of reopening” form through the Makati City government webpage via www.makati.gov.ph, fill up the form and email to receiving@makatibplo.com.

The third option is using the Makatizen Mobile App by clicking the “Maka-Negosyo” button, proceed to “Re-open Business” button, fill up the required details, and submit.

“If the number of employees that will work during MEQC is more than 12, please email the complete list of employees with their complete data (names, date of birth and gender), their work schedule and contact details (address, number) to receiving@makatibplo.com,” the advisory reads.

The notice of reopening, she said, must be submitted to the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) within “three days from opening.”

The business establishment, she said, must strictly comply with the health and safety guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), and the local government of Makati.

The BPLO, she said, is tasked to perform routine inspections on business establishments, to ensure the business owners and entrepreneurs are complying with the government’s health protocols and guidelines.

“Let us work together to help contain and eradicate the Covid-19 virus,” she said, adding that the “shifting the enhanced community quarantine into MECQ is a step forward to a new normal.”

“Let us be vigilant so that we will not regress and be force to go back to an ECQ,” Binay said in an advisory.

Source: Philippines News Agency