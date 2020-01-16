Makati deploys disaster response vehicles to Batangas

Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Thursday ordered the deployment of the city's disaster response vehicles and equipment to Bauan, Batangas to assist thousands of evacuees from localities affected by the continuing unrest of the Taal Volcano.

Binay said the city government will send one supertanker, two penetrator fire trucks, a water filtration system, a mobile shower, a vacuum tanker, gensets, and a mobile kitchen to the town on January 19.

Some 1,000 mats will also be sent as the mayor's personal donation to the victims.

We are mobilizing vital equipment to address the urgent needs of thousands of families displaced by the sudden eruption of Taal Volcano. The ordeal of evacuees from identified danger zones in Laguna and Batangas is far from over, and we would like to help ease their suffering by giving them access to potable water and power supply, among other necessities, Binay said in a statement.

A supertanker, which has a water storage capacity equivalent to the load of eight fire trucks, will be used to carry water that will pass through the city-provided water filtration system, in order to provide potable water supply to the evacuees.

The mobile kitchen, on the other hand, is ideal for mass food production as it allows for the preparation of at least 800 meals per operation.

With its weather protection features and built-in chimney, it also ensures food safety and quality, the mayor added.

The city government is also sending its mobile shower facility that provides needed privacy for residents while taking a decent shower. Also to be deployed is a vacuum tanker that will be used to collect sludge from the mobile shower.

Upon the mayor's orders, the Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has designated a composite team to handle the transport of vehicles and equipment to the town of Bauan in Batangas, and duly coordinate with the concerned DRRM councils on the target location.

Source: Philippines News Agency