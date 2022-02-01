Makati bettor bags P49.5-M Lotto jackpot

A bettor who bought his ticket in Makati City bagged the PHP49.5-million jackpot prize in Sunday night's Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw.

In an advisory Monday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 22-02-14-30-10-35 with a jackpot of PHP49,500,000.

Some 28 bettors who guessed five correct numbers won second prize and will receive PHP120,000 each.

About 1,115 bettors got PHP2,000 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 18,593 bettors won PHP100 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/58 Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

This is the fifth time this month that a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the government’s lottery's games.

As provided under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 shall be subject to a 20-percent tax.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs.

One of its key programs is the Medical Access Program, which is designed to augment the medical needs of Filipinos nationwide, particularly hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis, and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency