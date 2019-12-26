Makabayan solons mum on NPA attacks despite truce

Militant lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc have kept silent over the reported communist-initiated attacks despite a holiday ceasefire between the government and the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Members of the Makabayan bloc have yet to issue their statements after the communist rebels broke their own ceasefire on the first day of the Christmas truce.

The Makabayan lawmakers were also mum when asked for their reactions to the recent statement of Senator Panfilo Lacson that either NPA rebels are no longer heeding the orders of CPP founder Jose Maria "Joma" Sison or he cannot be trusted.

The Philippine News Agency has reached out to the party-list lawmakers -- particularly, Bayan Muna Reps. Carlos Zarate and Ferdinand Gaite, Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, ACT-Teachers Rep. France Castro, and Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao--since Tuesday but no response was received as of Thursday evening.

The holiday truce between the government forces and the communist guerillas took effect on December 23 and will end at 11:59 p.m. of January 7, 2020.

The ceasefire was implemented after President Rodrigo Duterte and Sison separately declared their nationwide truce before the planned resumption of formal peace negotiations.

However, there have been reported attacks by suspected NPA members against soldiers and policemen in Labo, Camarines Norte; Tubungan, Iloilo; and Quezon province on the first day of the implementation of the temporary ceasefire.

A soldier was killed and six others were wounded in the attack in Camarines Norte; two cops were wounded in Iloilo; while no government troop was hurt in Quezon, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo earlier said.

Sison downplayed the NPA attacks, saying they do not mean willful and systematic violations of ceasefire" since they were isolated cases.

Not listening to Joma

Lacson earlier raised the possibility that the NPA, armed wing of the CPP, no longer heeds the orders of Sison.

"The latest attack on our soldiers by NPA rebels despite the ceasefire simply means that they don't listen to Joma Sison anymore," Lacson said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Lacson also raised the idea that if indeed the NPA rebels still listen to Sison, he could have been lying about his desire to resume peace talks.

"Either that, or he cannot and should not be trusted. Localizing the peace talks is still the better way, I think," he added.

Earlier, members of the Makabayan bloc welcomed the unilateral and reciprocated declaration of the holiday ceasefire between the government and the CPP-NPA-NDF coalition in preparation for the resumption of peace negotiations.

Zarate said the cessation of hostilities is a much welcome present for the people during these holidays.

This will certainly facilitate a favorable environment necessary for the formal resumption of the cancelled peace talks between the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and NDFP, which is long-awaited by our people, Zarate said.

Elago earlier expressed hope that the ceasefire declaration may lead to the resumption of peace talks so that the roots of armed conflict could be addressed.

Castro, on the other hand, said the resumption of the peace negotiations is a step towards achieving just and lasting peace.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency