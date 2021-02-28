Makabayan bloc always anti-gov’t: Remulla

Senior Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla, said the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives has always been against the government.

Remulla, who is Cavite's 7th District Representative, in a recent interview with Alex Santos over radio station DWIZ, said, “Kasi ang problema namin sa Kongreso ngayon pagka nagsasalita ang Makabayan bloc, eh lagi na lang masama ang gobyerno at iisang side (Our problem here in Congress is whenever the Makabayan bloc speaks up, it is always the government that is at fault, and it is always one-sided).”

He said most congressmen are already sick and tired of how the Makabayan bloc speaks and their noise in Congress hence, nobody bothers to ask them questions anymore.

When asked to expound his stand on the Feb. 15 rescue of 19 young indigenous peoples from the University of San Carlos -Talamban campus in Cebu City, he said his response to 1-Pacman party-list Representative Mikee Romero privileged speech was meant to clarify the latter’s ‘forced rescue” claim.

“Kaya minabuti ko na linawin ang kaniyang mga sinasabi kasi dapat naman malaman ng taumbayan na hindi naman ganoon ang Kongreso, mayroon naman kaming mga nag-iisip naman na mayroon namang malasakit sa ating lipunan (I decided to clarify his statement so the people may understand that not all members of Congress think the way he does. There are also those who think, analyze and have concern for the society), he said.

To recall, during the Lower House’ regular session on February 17, Rep. Romero presented a video showing the alleged “forced rescue” by the police authorities of the 19 indigenous children inside the USC Talamban campus.

Romero slammed the rescue operation and called on Philippine National Police (PNP) Police chief, General Debold Sinas, to relieve all police officers involved in the "illegal speech raid" of children while they conduct a probe on the issue.

Remulla asked Romero if he has complete information on the issue, including the age of the children, their parents' consent, and if those conducting the “face-to-face classes” have appropriate permits from the Department of Education (DepEd).

He added that being minors, the rescued IP students are still under parental authority.

"Tinanong ko sa kaniya, kay Congressman Romero, kung mayroong ano—kung itong mga menor de edad ay subject pa sa parental authority ng mga magulang nila at kung maaaring nangyari na ang mga magulang mismo ang nagreklamo. Eh iyon, eh parang hindi malinaw sa kaniya na itong isyung ito ay dapat tingnan mula sa dalawang aspeto (I asked Congressman Romero if these minors are still subject to parental authority because the parents can file the complaint, but it seems that it was not clear to him that the issue should be seen in two aspects),” Remulla added.

In another Congress session on the rescue of IP children in Cebu City on Feb. 22, Remulla said those who were arrested were already charged with serious illegal detention or kidnapping that is unbailable.

“Yung mga bata ay tatlong taong hindi nakita ng mga magulang, dinala mula Davao papuntang Cebu, walang permiso kaya kidnapping ang naging kaso ng mga tao na nagdala ng mga bata sa University of San Carlos (The parents of these children have not seen them in three years, they were brought from Davao to Cebu, without consent, that is why those who brought them to the University of San Carlos were charged with kidnapping),” he said.

He said he believes that there may be corrupt members of the police force but most of them are honest and working for the good of the people.

It is easy to criticize police officers or the military, he added, but the bigger problem is if that is what the IP children are being taught by their so-called “teachers”.

“Tinuturuan nilang magalit sa pulis at mga military ang ating mga kabataan. Tinuturan nilang magalit at magalit at magalit sa gobyerno ang ating kabataan. Ang nangyayari dito ay (They teach our children to hate the police, the military. They teach them to hate the government. What happens here is) radicalization,” Remulla said.

Remulla went on to say that President Rodrigo Duterte is on the right track in creating the NTF-ELCAC adding that it will be good for all Filipinos if local armed conflicts are finally put to an end

When businessmen go to remote provinces to invest, there will be no group that will block them and demands revolutionary tax, he added.

“Sana ay tingnan natin kung ano talaga ang nais ng lahat ng Pilipino. Ang gusto ng Pilipino ay maging tahimik ang ating bayan na walang naghahari na wala sa batas at gumagamit ng armas na wala sa batas (We should look at what the majority really wants. The Filipinos want peace, that no lawless groups reign and use arms),” Remulla said in his interpellation.

Source: Philippines News Agency