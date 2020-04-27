Majority of PTT stations open amid ECQ

The majority of retail outlets of oil company PTT Philippines are open amid the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a statement Monday, 134 out of 174 retail stations of PTT in Luzon and Visayas have remained operational to provide fuel products to front-liners and other consumers.

“While there are stations that temporarily have closed shops amid this pandemic, the majority of our stations are still operational to provide the fuel requirements of various vehicles like those delivery trucks that transport food, medicine, and other essentials,” PTT Philippines Corp. Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Thitiroj Rergsumran said.

However, the oil firm has shortened the business hours of its retail stations since most of them are in areas under enhanced community quarantine, except for at least 12 outlets that are open for 24 hours.

“We still need to continue our operations despite this crisis because of the nature of our business. We need to supply the requirements for fuels and to transport them as well to various parts of the country,” Rergsumran added.

Complete list of PTT stations and their respective business hours are posted on its website www.pttphilippines.com.

PTT Philippines is a subsidiary of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail Business Co.

Source: Philippines News Agency