CEBU: Anti-drug operatives seized over one kilo of suspected shabu worth more than PHP7 million from a 35-year-old major supplier of illegal drugs in Metro Cebu, a police official said on Tuesday. Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon, chief of the Mandaue City police intelligence unit, said the suspect, he only identified as 'Pao-Pao' (real name withheld while the case is still pending investigation), a resident of San Fernando, Cebu, was apprehended in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at around 11 p.m. on Monday. Alarcon said the suspect was operating in various cities and neighboring towns in Cebu province. "The suspect's name was mentioned in several tactical interrogations from previous arrests. That's why his name was in the regional list of high-value targets," he told reporters. Alarcon said they seized from Pao-Pao 14 large packs of suspected shabu. Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) reported a total of 176 drug personalities apprehended for illegal drugs, resulting in the confiscation of nearly two kilos of suspected shabu worth PHP11.5 million during the three-day simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations from April 19 to 21. Lt. Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO-7, said the operations also apprehended 532 suspects for various criminal activities. Source: Philippines News Agency