Latest News

Major supplier yields P7-M illegal drugs in Cebu City sting

CEBU: Anti-drug operatives seized over one kilo of suspected shabu worth more than PHP7 million from a 35-year-old major supplier of illegal drugs in Metro Cebu, a police official said on Tuesday. Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon, chief of the Mandaue City police intelligence unit, said the suspect, he only identified as 'Pao-Pao' (real name withheld while the case is still pending investigation), a resident of San Fernando, Cebu, was apprehended in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at around 11 p.m. on Monday. Alarcon said the suspect was operating in various cities and neighboring towns in Cebu province. "The suspect's name was mentioned in several tactical interrogations from previous arrests. That's why his name was in the regional list of high-value targets," he told reporters. Alarcon said they seized from Pao-Pao 14 large packs of suspected shabu. Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) reported a total of 176 drug personalities apprehended for illegal drugs, resulting in the confiscation of nearly two kilos of suspected shabu worth PHP11.5 million during the three-day simultaneous anti-criminality and law enforcement operations from April 19 to 21. Lt. Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO-7, said the operations also apprehended 532 suspects for various criminal activities. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.