Major slide hits Pagudpud anew as rains hamper Adams relief ops

Another major landslide hit Pagudpud on Thursday due to rains caused by Tropical Depression Obet even as the weather disturbance moved westward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the landslide occurred along the Manila North Road, Kilometer 578 + 800, near the Paraiso ni Anton and the Patapat viaduct in Barangay Pancian, leaving the road impassable.

The latest landslide happened only a month after an earlier one hit the same road in September.

As of this posting, joint clearing operations by teams from the DPWH-Ilocos (Region 1), Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur are ongoing though moderate to heavy rains are hampering the operations.

Provincial engineer Luciano Domingo also said their heavy equipment en route to Pagudpud and Adams to assist in the road clearing operations could not get through due to the landslide.

“The national road along the Ilocos-Sur-Abra-Kalinga-Tuguegarao could serve as an alternate route for inter-province travel and vice versa,” said Jocelyn Oamar, DPWH-1 maintenance management section chief.

Meanwhile, Adams town remains isolated and without power supply as of Thursday due to rains brought by Obet.

An aircraft of the Philippine Air Force loaded with relief packs bound for Adams on Thursday aborted their mission as the weather has yet to improve in the area.

Source: Philippines News Agency