Major Leap for SCM: Makersite Partners With Beroe Inc. to Solve Global Supply Chain Challenges for Manufacturers

Makersite, the digital twin SaaS platform, enters into a partnership with Beroe Inc., to mitigate supply chain disruptions, which cost organizations an average of 184 million U.S. dollars per year.

STUTTGART, Germany, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Makersite, the digital twin SaaS platform based in Germany, enters into a partnership with Beroe Inc., a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, to enable manufacturers to build resilient product supply chains using intelligent data mapping and AI.

Supply chain disruptions are an economic hardship, costing organizations around the world an average of 184 million U.S. dollars per year according to a 2021 survey by Statista.

Makersite’s solution to uncover entire product supply chains combined with Beroe’s market intelligence delivers procurement and sourcing professionals the first solution to provide full transparency of their supply chains and the tooling to understand and anticipate threats and dependencies. The partnership enables procurement teams to quickly consider alternatives for suppliers, sourcing location, materials, and thus reduce the impact of disruption.

“Most risk takes place in tier 2+ suppliers, but 65% of companies do not have the visibility. By combining Beroe’s live supply chain events and Makersite’s deep-tier models, procurement and supply chain professionals are now equipped with the first solution to provide detailed, multi-tier views of risk with real-time decision support. Placing them in the best position to master the supply chain risks of this challenging decade,” said Neil D’Souza, CEO of Makersite

This first-of-a-kind AI-powered solution has been built for procurement and sourcing professionals to act fast on complex supply chain challenges and stay ahead of the competition.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Makersite to enable a more transparent view of supply chain on Beroe LiVE.Ai and helping organizations build a more resilient supply chain. Our vision of enabling every sourcing decision is further strengthened by partners like Makersite,” said Vel Dhinagaravel, CEO of Beroe Inc.

About Makersite

Makersite’s SaaS platform delivers enterprise digital twins to enable change in complex business environments. By intelligently mapping customers’ product data via AI with live data from 140+ supply chain databases, Makersite instantly delivers deep-tier supply chain twins with 90%+ accuracy. Customers can assess the digital product twins across 30+ business criteria such as risk, sustainability, compliance and cost. The platform has many applications, among those helping global enterprises build resilient supply chains, accelerate product innovation and achieve NetZero. For more information, visit https://makersite.io/

Media Contact – Vaq Hussain, Makersite (vaqais.hussain@makersite.de)

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc. com/.

Media Contact – Debobrata Hembram (debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc. com)

