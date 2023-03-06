Major Caraga transport group nixes strike

Business
admin

Caraga Region's biggest transport group decided it was not in the interest of its members to join the weeklong transport strike that began Monday.

Juanito Ubas, chairperson of the Caraga Federation of Transport Cooperatives (CARFEDTRANSCO), said their members opted to continue plying their routes to serve the riding public.

'We are not joining the strike. All our cooperative members will be on the streets to provide transportation services to the people of the Caraga Region,' Ubas said in a phone interview.

CARFEDTRANSCO has 18 transportation cooperative affiliates in the different provinces in the region, including Butuan City.

In Butuan City, the Butuan Multicab Operators Transport Service Cooperative and the Balangay Transport Service Cooperative, two major groups federated with the CARFEDTRANSCO, also rejected the call for a nationwide strike.

The strike, led by transport group and party-list Manibela, protests the national government's public transport modernization program.

Normal operations of public utility vehicles were observed in the major thoroughfares in Butuan City on Monday morning.

'The CARFEDTRANSCO joins hands with the government on standing against any form of transport strike that will do more harm than good,' the groups said in a statement.

Another group, the Butuan City-Wide Tricycle Transport Cooperative (BCWTTSC), said it opted not to join the transport stoppage and prefers to air their concerns through proper government channels.

'The BCWTTSC believes that legitimate issues affecting the transport sector must only be ventilated in a proper venue. We are supporting the government's transport modernization program,' the group said.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office in Butuan City (LTO-Butuan) said it will closely monitor the transport situation in the city throughout the week.

'The different transport groups in Butuan City are in the streets rendering transportation services to the public. The call for transport strike has not affected the flow of transportation services in Butuan,' LTO-Butuan chief Danielo Merson Borja said in an interview on Monda

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

﻿BFAR helps boost mussel production in Bataan

admin

House unanimously OKs bill recognizing civil effects of church annulment

admin

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar has shown strong commitment and determination to address the country’s housing backlog in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive. Acuzar expressed this sentiment following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that claimed numerous lives and destroyed infrastructures including houses in many parts of the country. He said President Marcos’ desire to fill the housing gap was evidenced by his recent engagements with stakeholders to tackle the matter. Last Friday, the President inspected the Bagong Sibol Housing Project in Barangay Nangka, Marikina City and discussed the plan to build shelters for 10,000 minimum wage earners and government employees. This project is among the first under the Marcos administration’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program. A day earlier, the Chief Executive also hosted a dinner meeting with Acuzar, along with other key DHSUD officials, members of his economic team, government financial institutions and top executives of private banks – to rally support for the program. “These activities are clear testaments of the President’s unwavering effort to help ordinary Filipinos realize their dream of owning decent, affordable homes,” Acuzar said, adding that these will definitely boost the program. Under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, DHSUD is tasked to build 1 million housing units every year in the next six years to address the country’s housing backlog pegged at more than 6.5 million units. So far, DHSUD has broken ground in seven areas of Luzon, including Marikina City and Quezon City in the National Capital Region, Visayas and Mindanao. During the Marikina City inspection, the President was able to talk with Mayor Marcelino Teodoro and heads of DHSUD key shelter agencies, namely, PagIBIG Fund, the National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corporation, the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation and the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission. He discussed with Acuzar and other housing and local government unit officials the master plan for the five-hectare housing project site. “On behalf of DHSUD and our KSAs, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the President for his all-out support,” Acuzar said. Source: Philippines News Agency

user2