Major Baguio parks eyed as Sunday leisure spots for elders, kids

Three major parks in the city — Burnham Park, Wright Park, and public areas at Camp John Hay, will start allowing the entry of seniors and persons 21 years old and below on Sundays for leisure.

Aileen Refuerzo, the city’s chief information officer, said the parks have been identified as leisure hubs for the said sectors who are not allowed to go out unless for essential errands.

“I think it is time to allow children together with the senior citizens to also go out on Sundays and these places are ideal in providing recreation while ensuring protection against Covid-19 through strict health and safety rules,” Refuerzo said.

Safety measures that observe minimum health requirements such as wearing of face masks are laid out for the amusement spots at Burnham Park and horseback riding at Wright Park.

“We have to ensure that the measures are carefully laid down to really safeguard our elderly and children considering that Sunday is the only day they are allowed to go out in view of the quarantine,” Refuerzo said.

The city is also in talks with SM Skyranch for the reopening of its facilities on a limited capacity subject to strict health protocols.

Over the weekend, the John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) issued an advisory announcing the opening of selected areas in Camp John Hay to residents for leisure purposes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning June 30.

These areas include the CJH Manor children’s playground, Ayala open field, and the Yellow and Eco-Trail for strolling and walking.

According to the advisory, the main road may be used for jogging but not for biking; food outlets at Ayala Techno Hub are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and designated parking areas are at the CAP Center, Filling Station and Mile Hi Center.

Face masks are also required within these premises.

Source: Philippines News Agency